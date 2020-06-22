(New Market) -- KMAland residents can still count on a big Independence Day celebration in New Market this year.
Following a meeting with city officials over the weekend, organizers of New Market's 4th of July Celebration released the schedule of activities through social media. While most of the traditional celebration remains intact, there are a few changes with safety precautions in mind due to COVID-19. New Market 4th President Steve Cabbage tells KMA News one change involves the customary supper in the park the night before the celebration. Instead of a potluck, prepared meals will be served. And, the volleyball tournament has been moved to July 3rd at 4 p.m. in the city's pavilion.
"The volleyball tournament that we've always had on the 4th has been moved to the night of the 3rd," said Cabbage, "with the idea that you'll have much more social distancing. Historically, it's had a lot less people that are all together at one time in the pavilion."
Additionally, this year's Women Who Care breakfast has been moved to the pavilion. Food will be served July 4th from 7-to-10 a.m.
"The Women Who Care breakfast--the pancake breakfast that's always been," he said, "that will change. It'll be held at the pavilion in New Market. How they orchestrate that to create more spacing, and also have areas where people are not standing in a food line, has changed. There will be some prepared meals, as well as some stationed meals there. So, those are some of things that have went into the changes for this year."
As in past years, the New Market July 4th parade steps off at 1 p.m. "Proud To Be An American" is this year's parade theme. Evening activities include the annual entertainment program at 7 p.m., featuring the Dueling Pianos. Cabbage says precautions are being taken at the football field with the entertainment.
"If you've been in New Market before," said Cabbage, "we've always set them up in the far southeast corner of the field, and the natural embankment and everything kind of creates an atmosphere. We're going to set up the stage so that it's more towards the center of the football field. We encourage people to bring blankets and lawn chairs, and everything."
Climaxing the day's festivities is the annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. Cabbage says other measures will be in place in New Market's City Park to ensure visitors' safety.
"We have several different things set up in the park that day, specifically with this in mind," he said. "We quadrupled the sanitation stations. We have different type of measures in place, with the complete idea that there are people that will definitely need to have us create as much space for them to be distanced as much as they possibly can. I would encourage people that are skeptical about it, we're going to have several different things on line, so that people can actually see some of the events through FaceTime Live That might be an avenue that people want to explore, also."
A complete schedule of events is included here: