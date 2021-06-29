(New Market) -- One of KMAland's smallest towns will grow in size this weekend.
New Market is once again a Mecca for Independence Day activities. And, organizers of the community's annual 4th of July celebration promise something for everybody with a long list of activities. Festivities actually began last Sunday with the all-city church service, cattleman's lunch and antique tractor poll. The celebration kicks into high gear on Saturday with a full slate of events, including the annual pie judging contest in the Miner Pavilion at 2 p.m. Spokesperson Fletcher Sunderman says it's a delicious part of the celebration.
"For those of you who have participated in the past," said Sunderman, "you know just how awesome the pie judging is, and the auction in the evening. If you have not participated, bring your checkbook, bring your wallet, be prepared to spend some money. You're going to have some of the top quality pies you've ever had. But, they don't come cheap."
Those pies will be auctioned off at 7 p.m. at New Market City Park--the same location as the potluck supper beginning at 6. Numerous events are set for Sunday, including the annual New Market July 4th parade beginning at 1 p.m. "Our America" is the theme of this year's parade. Sunday's schedule also includes activities aimed at children, including a sanctioned tractor pull, water fights, and a money grab, in which $750 in coins will be placed in city park at 5 p.m. Inflatables and kids' games are also available in the park. Sunderman says the celebration is always a kid-friendly event.
"Our goal is always to provide a fun-filled, clean family environment," he said. "Hopefully, it should be a full fun day for the children."
Climaxing the celebration is a performance by the Mighty Nish Band in city park at 7:30 p.m., followed by the one of the area's largest fireworks show at 10 that evening. A complete schedule of New Market's 4th of July celebration is provided here:
The full interview with Fletcher Sunderman on KMA's "Morning Show" can be heard here: