(New Market) -- New Market residents are no longer under a boil water advisory.
City officials say the advisory in effect for residents east of Main Street between 1st and 6th streets since last week is no longer in effect.
(New Market) -- New Market residents are no longer under a boil water advisory.
City officials say the advisory in effect for residents east of Main Street between 1st and 6th streets since last week is no longer in effect.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.