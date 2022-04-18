(New Market) -- There’s excitement brewing around a project in the New Market City Park.
New playground equipment is on the way to replace the older apparatuses. The project to update the playground was started four years ago by the Women Who Care group in New Market. On Friday’s KMA “Morning Show,” Women Who Care member Renay Cabbage says the group and the town have been working hard to revitalize the park.
“We are so excited that only four years later we’re actually moving ahead with this project,” said Cabbage. “The old playground has been torn down, and the new playground has been ordered and so of course right now we’re in the process of raising the funds. We have had so many people that have just stepped up and been so generous wanting to donate to this cause.”
The town has also received several grants to fund the new equipment. Currently, the goal is to raise $200,000 for all the new pieces. Cabbage says that price mark will allow them to build a state-of-the-art recreation area.
“It is a state-of-the-art playground, it’s going to be incredible,” said Cabbage. “We are working with the best foundation that we can for the playground and the flooring and the whole bit.”
Donors can contribute in a variety of ways. Cabbage says those who give in one of two set dollar amounts will be honored in the new park.
“If you do a donation of $250, we’re going to have a brick walkway and you can have a brick with personalization,” said Cabbage. “And then also we have benches that are going to be placed around the playground. The benches are for a $5,000 donation and we are doing six benches, and as of right now we have two benches left to sell.”
Donation checks can be made out to Women Who Care. Cabbage says that they are also accepting freewill donations.
The new park equipment is set to be delivered in time for the New Market July 4 celebration. For more information on donating, contact Renay Cabbage at 712-585-3654. You can hear the full interview with Renay Cabbage here: