(New Market) -- One of the area's biggest Fourth bashes is back for another year.
New Market's Fourth of July Celebration is set for this Saturday, July 2-Monday, July 4. The event is one of the most popular of the Independence Day holiday and sees big crowds each year. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Steve Cabbage says that the town's ready for three full days of festivities.
"We're really excited about this year," said Cabbage. "We'll have an all-church service, there'll be a pitch and cribbage tournament, a potluck dinner in the park, the 5k run, the kids' ATV and motorcycle races, our parade, full activities in the park for the rest of the day, and then we'll clear out everything and get ready to blow up a whole bunch of dollars’ worth of fireworks."
For the first time, the town's events will include a street dance complete with food and beverages. Also planned for the weekend are the pie judging and auction, draft horse pull, tractor pull, kid's games, sand volleyball, and antique car show.
One key aspect that makes the days so successful is that all of the events are free to participate in. Cabbage says they're able to offer everything at no cost through a few different avenues.
"We have a pie auction, we have great businesses that stand behind us, and then we have money that's donated by everyone that's been here today," said Cabbage. "That's the way it happens -- good people working hard and then good people standing behind us donating money that's the combination."
Cabbage mentions that while the day is certainly fun for residents, it also gives them the chance to show visitors what they're all about.
"It's something we really enjoy, but more than anything it's a day for us to serve everybody," said Cabbage. "If you're over here and we're putting on a celebration that you enjoy, it's our day to serve you and take care of you."
Everything kicks off for the New Market Fourth of July Celebration Saturday at noon with the tractor pull in the park. More information about the events can be found on the Celebrate New Market Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Steve Cabbage below.