(New Market) -- One of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations is back for another year in New Market.
"Freedom Isn't Free" is the theme of this year's events in the Taylor County community that goes all out for Independence Day. Steve Cabbage is one of the organizers for the annual celebration. He says they strive to make the New Market event something the whole family can enjoy.
"All of this is volunteer-driven," said Cabbage. "The main goal of the group always is to come up with a group of activities that will be for everybody; something that will be fun and the goal is always to not charge any admission for anything. We've done that. The only admission charges that go on in the whole thing is the street dance on Saturday night when the Flatlanders play. Other than that, all events that go on for the 3rd and the 4th are free of charge."
Events begin Saturday with an antique tractor pull and a street dance, followed by all city church and a cattlemen's lunch on Sunday. Monday features several events, including a pitch and cribbage tournament, pie judging, sand volleyball, potluck supper, pie auction, draft horse pull and dodgeball tournament. Things really kick into high gear on Tuesday, starting with the annual Women Who Care Breakfast.
"The Women Who Care have been doing a breakfast -- it's a free-will donation -- for probably 30 or so years," said Cabbage. "If you are in New Market this year, I want you to pay particular attention to our park area. We have a whole new park area that we just got put in. It's a six-figure addition to the town. All of that was spear-headed by the Women Who Care and this breakfast has raised money for that for years."
Other events Tuesday morning include a 5K run, ATV horseshoe drag racing and an antique car, truck, engine and tractor show. All of that leads up to the annual parade, which includes some prize money for creative individuals.
"Our parade is usually an hour or hour-and-a-half parade," said Cabbage. "It kicks off at 1 o'clock. Our theme for this year is 'Freedom isn't Free.' We've offered up some prize money also for people who enter floats. On top of cars, horses and tractors, you want to see some floats and stuff like that. Hopefully, we have some people that take that as something that they want to be a part of and come over with some floats."
Tuesday afternoon features the Northwest Missouri Tractor Pullers, a kids sanctioned pedal pull, a kids water fight and kids money grab. In the evening, Southern Nights perform in the park before a flag retirement ceremony at 9:30. All of that leads up to "Southwest Iowa's Finest Fireworks Display." Cabbage says they will shoot off nearly $30,000 worth of fireworks.
"You can bring lawn chairs, and you can bring blankets," said Cabbage. "We'll shoot them off at 10 o'clock sharp. We've got quite a bit of people anymore that park out on the highway because they are trying to stay away from the congestion and stuff. I would encourage everybody to come on into town. We've got all kinds of areas to park. Last year, I saw a grant total of 30 minutes it took to empty out the whole town after the fireworks, so it doesn't take that long to get in and out of there."
For more information or a full schedule of events, you can visit the event's website or Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Cabbage below.