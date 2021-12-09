Boil Order

(New Market) -- New Market residents are under a boil order until further notice.

City officials announced the boil order late Thursday morning after the city's water supplier suffered a water main break. The Southwest Regional Water District has an eight-inch line break east of the Nodaway River. Crews are currently in the process of repairing the line.

In addition to New Market, a boil order will be issued for the following townships affected by this outage:

Page County: Nebraska, East Nodaway, East River, Buchanan

Taylor County: Dallas, Polk, Mason

Anyone with further questions should contact the Southwest Regional Water District offices.

