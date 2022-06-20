(New Market) -- An upcoming meeting will provide area producers the opportunity to learn more about cover crops.
This upcoming Thursday, a one-stop, cover crop shop is taking place at the New Market Community Center. Various speakers will be at the dialogue to talk and answer questions about cover crops. The event is being hosted by the Taylor County Natural Resource Conservation Services. Erin Ogle and Glenna Schantz work with the Taylor County NRCS. The two say the discussion will be chock-full of beneficial information.
"That event's going to be pretty nice and get some of the producers involved a little bit," said Schantz. "We're going to have agronomists there, we're going to have some of the aerial guys, and we're going to have local producers talking about the 60-inch rows. That's just going to be a good workshop for everyone to come in, talk about our programs, answer any questions they may have, or get signed up for the new programs we're going to be offering."
The workshop is free and open to the public for anyone who wishes to attend. Clarinda Livestock Auction and Iowa Corn are also partnering with the NRCS to make the event possible.
Wednesday's roundtable is just one of the ways that the NRCS is working to assist farmers in optimizing their production. Since 2016, the organization has worked implementing livestock-friendly conservation practices in Taylor County with their Water Quality Project. Because of its overwhelming success in Taylor County, NRCS has been able to expand the project into Page County. Ogle says the additional funds allows them to provide even more open doors to producers.
"It's a wonderful, exciting time," said Ogle. "We have four different programs we're offering that are all going to be livestock focused. If you have any expiring CRP or current crop grounds, you'd be eligible for our pasture or hay program. We also offer a summer/fall grazer program. Then we have calving cover, and then we have a pasture system."
Funding from the program includes $250 per acre for crop to hay pasture, $80 per acre for summer/fall grazer, $40 per acre for calving covers, and $400-$600 per acre for pasture systems. Ogle mentions that they're continuing to see growth through the project, even with some of the newer offerings. Producers interested in enrolling in one of the cover crop programs are required to do so the July 1 deadline.
Thursday's crop shop in New Market runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.. For additional information on the discussion or the cover crop project, visit taylorswcd.com. You can hear the full interview with Erin Ogle and Glenna Schantz below.