(New Market) -- A Taylor County suspect faces charges following a house fire in New Market Tuesday.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Amanda Carlson of New Market was charged with Arson in the 2nd Degree after deputies investigated the cause of a Tuesday night house fire in New Market. Authorities say at around 11:05 pm a call was placed about a house located at 205 Main Street in New Market being on fire. New Market Fire and Rescue were able to extinguish the blaze, but the home is considered a total loss.
Carlson was transported to the Taylor County Jail where she is being held on $10,000 cash bond pending an initial appearance before a magistrate.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by New Market Fire and Rescue and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office.