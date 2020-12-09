(Villisca) -- Montgomery County Memorial Hospital's Villisca Clinic is set to move into its new location this week.
Hospital officials say the clinic will be closed Wednesday to allow staff to move from the clinic's current location to a new facility at 205 North U Avenue. The new clinic is slated to open to patients Thursday. MCMH Director of Marketing Kylie Bowen says the new facility has been a long time coming.
"We've been in Villisca for many, many years and we're just really happy to make this next investment in the community," said Bowen. "Our building was aging and we just knew that we needed more room, we needed more parking and we needed an updated facility. We made the jump and now we're almost finished with the project."
The Villisca Clinic is currently staffed by one physician and one nurse practitioner. Bowen says the new facility gives the clinic more room to operate.
"It's double the size of our current clinic building," said Bowen. "That's one of the biggest items. We'll have five exam rooms, and it has a lot more parking available. It's located near Casey's and Dollar General just off of Highway 71 there in Villisca."
While tours or a grand opening won't be available due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bowen says MCMH is hopeful to show off the new building virtually.
"We're so excited, and we encourage everyone to drive by and check it out," said Bowen. "Unfortunately, with COVID we are unable to do a big grand opening, but we're going to try to do some videos online and pictures, so that we can involve everyone as much as we can during this difficult time."
The Villisca Medical Clinic phone lines will be temporarily down while the move is made Wednesday. If you need to schedule an appointment, you can call (712) 624-6484. The regular VMC line -- (712) 826-4422 -- will be back in service Thursday.