(Shenandoah) -- Two new members have joined the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation's Board of Directors.
Amanda Branson and Craig Lundgren recently succeeded Chuck Offenburger and Alan Armstrong, who have served since the foundation began in 2016. A 2004 Shenandoah High graduate, Branson holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa and University of Wisconsin-Eu Claire, and is currently working on a master's degree in speech-language pathology from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Currently, Branson serves as a personal trainer at the Shenandoah Medical Center's Wellness Center, and is a recreational therapist with skilled inpatients. Branson and husband Dusty have two children.
Lundgren is a 2001 SHS graduate currently employed as an application director. He obtained a BA in geographical information systems from the University of Iowa and a master's in applied science in information and communications technology from the University of Denver. Lundgren and wife Jennifer have three children.
Lundgren and Branson join Board President Corby Fichter and current board members Star Ann Kloberdanz, Amy Miller, Julie O'Hara, Duane Rexroth, Paula Brownlee, Nick Bosley, Lance Cornelius and Dr. Timothy Smith.