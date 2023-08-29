(St. Joseph) -- A new law in Missouri is now in effect addressing distracted driving across the state.
Signed by Governor Mike Parson in July, Senate Bill 398, or the "Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law," went into effect Monday. The new law--named after two Missourians who lost their lives in traffic crashes--prohibits all drivers on Missouri's roadways from using an electronic communication device. Shane Hux is the Troop H public information officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hux tells KMA News there are several new scenarios where motorists cannot use an electronic device.
"Some of those mean you can you no loner hold or support your devices with any part of your body," said Hux. "For electronic devices, you can not use it to write, send, or read any text-based communication or even make a phone call without the use of a hands-free or voice-operated feature on the device."
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, nearly 200,000 distracted driving-related crashes occurred in Missouri between 2012 and 2021--resulting in at least 801 fatalities. Hux says distracted driving has become a significant problem in the state but can be tricky to track.
"When it comes to distracted driving, anytime we work a motor vehicle crash and we ask the operator of a motor vehicle the cause of the crash from their statement, chances are they're not going to tell us they were on their phone or grooming themselves in the mirror or any type of distraction," Hux explained. "So, in order for us to put the pieces of the puzzle together, a lot of times it comes down to witness statements. Because, we're not going to see someone's cell phone based upon a minor injury crash. Now, if it's a serious injury or fatal crash, then sure, that is always an option."
Once penalties start, fines begin at $150 and can go up to $500 for repeat offenders. However, Hux adds they won't be ticketing people until January 2025 and will issue warnings and educate motorists about the new regulations. Hux says there are still a few exceptions to the law.
"If you have your destination in there and having something like Google Maps up, that is still going to be a lawful reason to have your phone in your hand--however, it is not recommended," Hux emphasized. "We always recommend that if you have a passenger in the vehicle to let them be the co-pilot and navigator and let them hold the device. It's always best to have two hands on the wheel and both eyes on the road."
He also noted that the regulation is not a primary law, meaning that a motorist can not be pulled over solely holding their phone while driving. However, Hux believes it can still effectively encourage Missourians to put down their phones.
"It is a non-primary law, sort of like our seatbelt law in the state of Missouri," said Hux. "However, we've seen with our seatbelt law where motorists are required to wear their seatbelts, we're still getting 98% compliance with it not being a primary law. So, we're hoping that that's what we can obtain through this hands free law."
Other exclusions to the law include emergency personnel and drivers reporting an emergency.