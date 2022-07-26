(Red Oak) -- Preparations continue for a transition in the Montgomery County Auditor's Office.
Recently, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors selected Jill Ozuna to succeed Stephanie Burke as county auditor. Supervisor's Chair Mark Peterson administered the oath of office to Ozuna at the start of Tuesday's weekly board meeting. Ozuna was one of two candidates interviewing for the position. She comes to the auditor's office after five years at the Greenbrier Company, advancing from an administrative assistant to customer service representative senior. In a recent interview with KMA News, Ozun says she must learn the duties associated with serving as the county's elections commissioner.
"I'm working with specific people that will help me, guide me through all the rules and boundaries of what that commission entails," she said. "That will be a lot to learn.
Ozuna is expected to run for a full term as county auditor in the November elections. Her tenure with Montgomery County begins August 1.