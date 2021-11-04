(Red Oak) -- A veteran KMAland health care executive has transitioned from one hospital to another.
This week was the first for Michael O'Neal as chief operating officer at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. O'Neal comes to MCMH from Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, where he served as chief operating officer for 13 years, guiding the facility through two floods and a pandemic. Prior to that, he was CIO at a hospital in Hebron, Nebraska. O'Neal talked about the factors that led him to the Red Oak hospital on KMA's "Morning Show" program earlier this week.
"It's the community," said O'Neal. "Everyone's been really gracious and kind. I just enjoy rural communities. I was born and raised in a small town in Nebraska, myself, and I really enjoy these small rural communities. There's just something about them that you can find anywhere in the city."
O'Neal says he was also impressed by the hospital and its staff.
"Montgomery County Hospital just has a long-standing tradition of innovation and compassionate care," he said. "I've had the opportunity, like I said, for the last 13 years to sit just down the road, and watch this hospital grow overtime. You just don't get that way without doing something right."
Though he's still learning about the hospital's operations, O'Neal's excited about the facility's future.
"I've been able to get a brief insight into some of the future of Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, and how it wants to improve health care in the community," said O'Neal. "All very positive stuff for the people of this hospital, and community that it serves. So, that excites me the most."
In addition to his hospital administration experience, O'Neal was also a U.S. Marine, and a Nebraska state trooper.