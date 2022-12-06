(Nebraska City) -- Monday night's Nebraska City City Council meeting marked the changing of the guard.
Two new commissioners took their seats on the council, having been elected in last month's general elections. Cole Sharp succeeds Gloria Glover as the city's finance and treasury commissioner, while Joe Chaney replaces Vic Johns as roads and public projects commissioner. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says both new commissioners prepared for their positions following their elections.
"They've been at several, I would say, most of the council meetings over the last two or three months--just to be up to speed on the issues that are coming," said Bequette. "The staff also prepared a book of things for the new commissioners. I sat down with each of them to make sure they understood the process of how we went through and how we run meetings, how we get to the agenda--all those type things. Just paying attention throughout the normal course of running for office. They both a great job of really paying attention.
"Once they knew they were coming, they definitely started visiting City Hall, and asking for documents, and trying to get to know the budget--which can be a bear, and a little intimidating. But, I think they both did a great job in preparing," he added.
One of the new council's first big decisions was selecting a search firm for a new city administrator. By unanimous vote, the council selected GovHR USA, one of four so-called headhunter companies proposed by outgoing City Administrator Lou Leone, who recently selected a similar position in Harvard, Illinois. Bequette says the company will assist the city in finding Leone's successor.
"What they'll do is sit down and help us figure out the position description, scope--what we think we're looking for in a city administrator, some of the skills that we need," he said. "They'll be working with us being the one commission form of government here in Nebraska City, They'll get to know us, get an idea of what we're looking for, they'll put out advertising and marketing, and they'll go through the candidate list and kind of help screen them down, and then help us prepare for interviews."
GovHR officials indicate the search should take 14 weeks. As with the previous vacancy, Bequette says City Traffic Engineer and Construction Manager Marty Stovall serves as the city's interim administrator.
"Continuity-wise, Marty did a great job last time," said Bequette. "I'm sure he will do just as good of a job this time, but we're hoping to make it a lot shorter period where we don't actually have a full-time administrator sitting in that position."
In other business Monday night, the council...
---reappointed Randy Dunster as city clerk-treasurer, Patricia Moore as deputy city clerk-treasurer, David Lacy as police chief, Drew Graham as interim city administrator, Dr. Brad Vasa as city physician, Marty Stovall as city traffic engineer, Keith Morrison as public inspector, the JEO Consulting Group as city engineer, and Evan Wickersham as street superintendent.
---approved the proposed 2023 rates for the golf and pool seasons.
You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: