(Undated) -- New statistics indicate COVID-19 is still making its presence felt in KMAland.
Page County Public Health Tuesday reported 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total since March of last year to 2,121. Officials also reported another COVID-related death in an older adult age 61-to-80. The latest fatality raises Page County's COVID death toll to 22. The county's 14-day positivity rate is 4.6%. Mills County's COVID death toll is also at 22, with the indication of a death in the county's weekly COVID statistics report released Tuesday. However, the number of new cases in the county fell from 13 last week to five this week. And, Mills County's 14-day positivity rate is at 7.2%--down from last week's rate of 11%.
In an recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes expressed concerns that people aren't following COVID mitigation practices, thinking conditions are getting "back to normal."
"I think that people are tiring," said Lynes, "and I think that the weather is turning, and people are outside. There's a lot of talk everywhere of how long do we have to continue to wear these masks. There's a lot of pushback from different people for different reasons."
Lynes adds the Centers for Disease Control recently relaxed some of the recommendations regarding outdoor COVID safety.
"If you're in the outside, or if you're in the open, you're with people that you live with," she said, "you don't have to wear a mask all the time. There are some situations where it's completely appropriate to take the mask off. I think what's really important to remember that there are some really key places where it's very important to continue wearing that mask, and it really does help in containing the spread of it."
With the latest cases, Mills County's case total rose to 1,617--55 of which are still active. Mills County's vaccination rate also rose this week to 30.9% of residents fully vaccinated. Montgomery County officials, meanwhile, are voicing concerns about the latest COVID statistics in their county. According to Montgomery County Public Health's latest report, the county's 14-day positivity rate is up to 5.9%, while the seven-day rate is 11.8%. In comparison, the statewide 14-day average is 3.8%, while the seven-day rate is 3.6%. County Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says the county's COVID numbers are significantly higher than in the past few weeks.
"It's interestingly enough to see, as we all sit here still masked up," said Robinson. "But, the fact of the matter is when you see those numbers for our county, that's the highest they've been for a long time. I think we all have to realize that this isn't over."
Montgomery County's total case numbers are at 1,025--up nine over last week.