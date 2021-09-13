(Clarinda) -- Clarinda schools will soon have two new opportunities for students in varying fields of interest.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Clarinda School Board approved two items that will offer critical thinking opportunities as well as job certifications. Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News an Industry-Recognized Certification will now be available for students. The board approval comes in alignment with Future Ready initiatives for career and college readiness. Bergman says the approval allows students to take the OSHA10, Automotive Services, and Construction certifications.
"So a student that was thinking about going into construction trades, if they were to take the OSHA10 safety training, they would have that certificate, as well as a certificate that shows knowledge of construction trades," Bergman said. "If they were getting an entry-level job, those would both be certifications that would enhance their abilities to maybe secure that job, as well as dive deeper into their trade. The same would be true of the automotive."
Currently, the school district has 72 students who partake in CTE courses that are being recommended to participate in the certification. The board also approved a maximum cost per student to be set at $354.
The second item approved by the board is to facilitate an IDEAthon. Bergman says this will be a day-long endeavor for students to engage in the ideation process, of taking an idea and improving it to the best of their abilities while also receiving feedback. She says the district hopes to collaborate with several people to find the topic of discussion.
"Our idea is to take some of our either focus areas as a district that come out of workshops, our out of our SIAC meetings, which is our school improvement committee comprised of stakeholders, students, parents, and teachers," Bergman said. "Basically wanting students to be involved in the process of planning and implementing what's going to happen to make our school a better place."
The board had the choice to choose between the IDEAthon, which is the full day, and an IDEAdash, which is similar but is only for half a day. The board ultimately chose the IDEAthon as it incorporated a larger amount of critical thinking for students to actually attempt in solving the issue presented to them.
The project will be facilitated by Innovation Lab, who Bergman says has worked with a number of businesses throughout Iowa and the Midwest with a large amount of experience.
"They work with businesses all across the state of Iowa and the Midwest, they're a fairly new company, however all of the people in the company, have been in this type of work prior to starting Innovation Lab," Bergman said. "It is a company that has been recognized by Future Ready and the Governor, so we're excited to utilize their services in a school setting."
Bergman says Innovation Lab has also worked with a few school districts in the past. The total cost for the program is $3,000 while supplies and materials are estimated at $750.