(Clarinda) -- A new organization is slated to take over the Turning Pointe Crisis Stabilization Center in Clarinda.
Brittany Homan, the Quality Improvement Director for the Waubonsie Mental Health Center, joined KMA's AM in the AM on Wednesday as part of May's Mental Health Awareness Month.
"Turning Pointe will be closing at the end of June," Homan said. "The good news is that there will be another organization stepping, taking the program over and retaining most of the staff. I believe they will be making a more formal announcement sometime in the near future, but we are very happy to see that service continued to offer to the people in Southwest Iowa."
Turning Pointe's closure was announced in March. Turning Pointe is one of the many programs offered by Waubonsie, along with outpatient therapy, community support services, medication management and care coordination.
Homan spoke about those programs and much more on Wednesday's AM in the AM. The full interview can be heard below.