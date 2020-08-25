(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah City Council has taken the first steps towards changing overnight semi parking in the community.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the council unanimously passed the first reading of an amendment to the city's parking regulations. The amended ordinance would limit overnight semi truck parking to Southwest Road, with overflow spots available on Northwest Road. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News currently trucks are allowed to park overnight in different locations.
"This is in response to a couple of requests we have had to move truck parking, specifically from Railroad Avenue and Factory Place," said Lyman. "Railroad Avenue is traditionally where trucks parked because of Johnson Brothers Mill which hasn't been open in so many years. Factory Place is part of the heavy industrial area, which even though parking of trucks is limited to Railroad Avenue, it quasi-allows it in heavy industrial areas. So, we were trying to clean up that language there as well."
Initially, Lyman says plans called to make Northwest Road the only place for overnight truck parking.
"One of the council members -- Kim Swank -- raised the question of where are folks going to turn around with their big trucks on Northwest Road, which was a very good point," said Lyman. "The chief of police and the street department head and I all went out and looked at it."
Lyman says Southwest Road offers a much better location for the big rigs.
"We discovered that Southwest Road between 7th and where 9th Avenue would intersect it -- even though it doesn't actually intersect it -- is all heavy industrial area," said Lyman. "It's nice and wide concrete where we can actually dolly down some trailers if that needs to happen. That's not our preference, because it does break up the concrete, but we understand that sometimes that happens."
Because the council amended the original wording, the changes require at least one more reading at the council's next meeting on September 8th. If approved, Lyman says there is space for at least five stalls on Southwest Road and that signage would be placed at the new locations.
"I did a lot of research trying to find a standard for truck parking stalls," said Lyman. "There is not one, because of the various lengths of trailers and power units and the like. One hundred feet is at least 20 feet more than about the max length of a truck we are likely to see here in town. That gives them some space to get in and out of there safely and adequately."
In other business, the council approved changing yield signs along Walnut Street to stop signs, approved the sale of 302 Sycamore Avenue to Grant Booker for $100, approved the sale of 1202 South Center Street to Frank and Kathy Hammons for $2,501, approved street closures associated with the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon and approved the hiring of two full-time and two part-time city employees.