(KMAland) -- Southwest Iowan native Julie Hering Kent is the New Region 22 Director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Kent will be serving as the representative for the counties of Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, and Page Counties. Kent, who grew up in the Oakland area, was a nine year 4-Her attending the Pottawattamie County Fair and served as the fair's summer aide throughout college.
“I saw this as the perfect opportunity to get a little closer to home and get back with an organization that has always meant so much to me with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach,” Kent said.
The past 12 years Kent served as the Executive Director of the Cherokee Chamber of Commerce, but has a background in extension work with the Cass County extension service. Serving as the 4-H and youth program coordinator for 14 years.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recently made the switch from a 20 region system to now oversee 27 regions.
“The hope is by making the region sizes a little smaller we’ll be able to provide better service for the citizens living in each of the four counties,” Kent said.
The full interview with Kent can be found below.