(Des Moines) -- The crushing weight of the pandemic and economic crisis is showing its effect on Iowa families, according to a new national report on children's well-being.
When the pandemic began, public-policy experts worried families living on the margins would experience even more struggle. This week's report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation looks at all states, using weekly Census survey data to get a better sense of what families are experiencing. Anne Discher, executive director at Iowa's Child and Family Policy Center, said the results show the state isn't immune from what's going on.
"We found that about 21% of Iowa households with children said they had 'slight or no confidence' that they would be able to make the next rent or mortgage payment on time," Discher said. "It also looked at food security - and in that case, 14% said they 'sometimes or often' did not have enough to eat."
The report also focused on mental health, noting 1 in 5 Iowans in households with children described feeling "down, depressed or hopeless."
Discher said the concerns are even more pronounced in communities of color, and as policymakers carve out short and long-term solutions, they need to ensure equity and diversity of voices.
Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs for the Casey Foundation, said the report is a reminder that all children need access to key elements that produce positive outcomes.
"All children, in good times and in bad, should have their basic needs met," Boissiere said. "Children should not be hungry. They should have safe, secure housing. They should have access to quality education. Parents should have access to childcare, so that they can work to support those families."
Discher said in addition to a new relief package from Congress, policy leaders should be ready to respond to troubling trends in the months and years to come.
"We think about child development, and we know that there will be long-term challenges," Discher said.
She said some of those issues are surfacing from distance learning. Recommendations in the report include guaranteeing any COVID-19 vaccine be available without cost; improving access to such programs as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; boosting investments in education and ensuring schools are more equitably funded.