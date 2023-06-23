akland) -- New names are joining the ranks of legendary figures in the Riverside School District.
Four longtime employees and some outstanding athletes have been named to the Riverside Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies take place September 14th at 2:30 p.m. at the Riverside Middle School/High School Gym in Oakland. Riverside School Superintendent Dr. Tim Mitchell announced the class of 2023 on KMA's "Morning Show" this week. Mitchell says the hall's purpose is to honor graduates, employees, teams, individuals and friends for their accomplishments and/or service to the district, and to inspire students to become the best they can be.
"It's not just Riverside, but the accomplishments of all the towns and all the school districts over the years--Macedonia, Carson, and Oakland," said Mitchell. "Applications are received each year, and the board of education selects inductees for each year. We've been doing it now for five or six years."
Among the inductees: veteran instructors Richard and Louise Merkle.
"Richard is still alive today," said Mitchell. "Very active in our community--I'm active with him on the Lion's Club. He taught for a long time, and was also a secondary administrator. His wife Louise just passed away, but she was a longtime teacher. We're inducting both of them this year."
Also joining the hall: legendary vocal music instructor Merlin Haukoos.
"(He) taught vocal music, choir, show choir," he said, "was renowned for the things we did with those groups, but also for some of the public performances he did and directed as a teacher at the Riverside Community School District."
The class of '23 also includes Gayle Strickland, who spent 28 of her 40 years in education at Oakland-Riverside.
"She taught numerous places, but most of the time was spent in Oakland," said Mitchell. "She also is very active in our community, and does a lot of things to promote Riverside. So, we wanted to induct her."
Other inductees include the 1993 Carson-Macedonia softball team, which qualified for the state softball tournament that year. One other note: June 30th is the last day of Mitchell's tenure as superintendent, as he is retiring. Dr. Stephanie Anderson succeeds Mitchell at the helm July 1st. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Tim Mitchell here: