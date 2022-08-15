(Tabor-Stanton) -- With summer slipping away, students, staff and parents across KMAland are gearing up for another school year.
David Gute is entering his fifth year as superintendent in both the Fremont-Mills and Stanton school districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Gute says he's hoping for a less dramatic beginning to the school year than the last two, when COVID-19 was still a major concern.
"I'm not going to beat around the bush at all," said Gute. "COVID has been a pain, you know, just to work through and to get through. The first two years probably went pretty smooth. The second two years, it was probably a little tougher to try to figure things out, and try to write an plan and rewrite a plan just because things kept changing. So, hopefully, year number five, we'll get back to normal after what those first two years have shown me."
Though August 23rd is the first day of school for students in both districts, Gute says the new school year is already for administrators and instructors.
"The principals have had some different teacher leadership or TLC programs in to start talking about what are our highest needs," he said, "or, what are our professional development things we need to take our teachers through to help meet our student needs heading into the new school year. We're just now finally getting good copies of our Iowa assessments back. So, they'll be diving into those in the next few weeks, in trying to get a good idea of all those different things, and then where do we put our emphasis to help make improvements for our students in the districts."
Gute says the pre-school year demands on staffers has increased in his two decades in education.
"There are definitely more requirements as far as annual training we have to go through," said Gute. "The AEA does a nice job of that with things we can pick up online, and different things that the teachers and staff members all have to have before the school year starts with that. There are definitely a lot more opportunities, and probably more expectations for staff members to do summer training for the different things that we have going on. I would say that has increased over the 20-plus years that I've been in education, that teachers are required and/or apt to do professional development things in the summertime."
In terms of early enrollment numbers, Gute expects student numbers to be close to the 2021-22 school year. He adds its to early to tell how the state's new open enrollment laws--allowing students to switch districts year 'round--will impact enrollment. You can hear the full interview with David Gute here: