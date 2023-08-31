(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's new academic year is off to a fantastic start.
That's according to Andrew Christensen, who is in his second year as the high school's principal. Christensen and other staff members welcomed students back last week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Christensen says the start of the 2023-24 school year is different from that of his first school year.
"Obviously, I know the staff, I know the students, I know most of the families--outside of getting to know some of the new kiddos in the freshman class," said Christensen. "It's just great coming into a new school year, with some of the changes that we made, continuing some of the traditions we've already had. But at the end of the day, knowing our students and staff and already having those relationships has already made it a great start."
Christensen told his students to finish strong at the end of last school year. This year, he urges his students to take a "leap of faith," and build on last year's accomplishments.
"Everybody has areas where they can grow," he said. "As a school district, we have strengths and we have areas where we can grow. Last year, the mantra was 'higher expectations.' This year, it's been 'take that leap--take a leap of faith.' What does mean? It means to have higher expectations, and completely take that leap of faith, so that we can continue on some of the great things we did last year, and some of the great things we can continue from multiple years past."
As with last year, Christensen stresses three main principles.
"The biggest thing is always my three keys to success," said Christensen. "Come to school on time, come to school with a learning attitude, and be kind and respectful. If you do these three things, then you're going to be a successful student at Shenandoah High School. That's what we expect of all of our staff, all of our students."
Christensen also hopes to continue efforts to reinvigorate the district's extracurricular activities--something that began last school year. You can hear the full interview with Andrew Christensen here: