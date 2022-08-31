(Rock Port) -- Students, staff and parents in the Rock Port R-2 School District are adapting to a new calendar this school year.
Rock Port is among the many in northwest Missouri switching to a four-day school week in the 2022-23 school year. Rock Port's School Board approved the switch back in February following a public meeting and a community survey. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles cited two main reasons for the change--chief among them teacher retention.
"It's getting harder and harder to find teachers out there," said Sickles. "That's not just in our state, but in surrounding states, as well, it's a challenge. Missouri just doesn't pay as well as neighboring states--Nebraska and Iowa rank well ahead of us. So, we've tried to do some things that would retain our staff in Rock Port. One of the things we've looked at is that four-day school week. It seems to have helped with some of our numbers in terms of applications, as well."
Sickles says the second reason involves the changing nature of education.
"Things are changing," he said. "We're just trying to keep up, at least, or maybe even get ahead of a couple of things. You know, I think I saw a stat just the other day that almost 25% of Missouri schools are now four-day school weeks. So, it's not necessarily new to our state. It is new to our corner of the state. So far, we're only six days into school, so we've had one Monday where we didn't have school. But, hopefully, it'll be a good move for our district and our community."
Under the new schedule, students attend classes Tuesday through Friday, with Mondays off. Sickles says the four-day week also means longer school days and years.
"We go about 33 minutes longer (in the school day) than we did in previous years," said Sickles. "So, we make up that time that way. Then, our school year goes a little bit longer, where we're a week later than we've been in the past."
Sickles expects a review of the new schedule in the future.
"I don't know if, you know, one year or three months into it you know about a lot about something yet--so it's hard on the data," he said. "Of course, you know, students test scores--we want to take a look at that, and test scores in general. We only get those once a year from the state. We do some benchmark assessments here in the district that will help give us some more immediate feedback. But, yeah, we're going to need some data and some decisions before we move forward in that direction."
You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles here: