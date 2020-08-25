(Red Oak) -- Despite the normal logistical bumps, the Red Oak school year is officially underway under unprecedented circumstances.
Monday marked the first day back to school in the district and the first day with Ron Lorenz as superintendent. Lorenz tells KMA News the first day back included the normal adjustments, but overall went well.
"Things went pretty well," said Lorenz. "Like any other year, we had some technical challenges and logistically issues, but we're in the process of ironing those out. We hope that things go a little more smoothly as we go forward."
Lorenz took over as superintendent in the district on July 1st, succeeding Tom Messinger, who left to become superintendent in Newton. Since his tenure began, Lorenz has been working to develop and tweak the district's Return to Learn Plan to account for COVID-19 precautions. Lorenz says seeing the planning pay off and getting kids back in the building was satisfying.
"We have spent so much time planning and worrying about it, it was really nice to actually do something and see some of those plans put into effect," said Lorenz. "It's always nice to see the kids and our teachers were just back at it. It was just a good feeling."
In a previous interview with KMA News, Lorenz said his goal was to make Red Oak's Return to Learn Plan as flexible as possible.
"We have tried to build in as much flexibility with our plan as we could from the get-go," said Lorenz. "We knew that this situation is kind of shifting, so we wanted to make sure that we were able to pivot and transition as easily as we could. That goes back to weeks ago when we revised our district calendar to make sure that we could easily transition to different delivery models as the guidance and as circumstances change."
Lorenz says the district is working with the Montgomery County Public Health Department to develop responses that are dependent upon virus activity and case counts in the county.
"We're going to be providing face-to-face instruction if the risk level decreases," said Lorenz. "Right now, we're looking at a combination of face-to-face and remote instruction. We also have in place plans for an alternating schedule if the risk should increase. Ultimately, we're prepared to move to a continuous or remote learning, if necessary."
Plans currently call for in-person classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday mornings are scheduled to be used by students participating in face-to-face learning for independent learning activities, while the remainder of the day will be devoted to remote learning students, professional development and deep cleaning of the district's facilities.
You can hear the full interview with Lorenz below.