(Shenandoah)—Construction of Shenandoah’s new Veteran’s Administration Clinic is expected to be completed next month.
Jesse Baumann, construction manager with Onsite Construction Group, led the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s Board of Directors, city officials and clinic staff on a tour of Shenandoah’s Veterans Administration Clinic Thursday. March 8th is the construction completion deadline for the nearly 10,000 square foot facility. Opening is slated for the middle of April.
Officials with the V-A’s Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System announced in October, 2019 that the city's new Community Based Outpatient Clinic would be located at 2041 A Avenue. Property owner Lavastida Development LLC of Norman, Oklahoma was selected for the clinic's construction.
When completed, the new clinic will offer expanded services for veterans including physical therapy, hearing, podiatry, mental health, women care and other specialties. More data ports and broad band internet will enable more telemedicine. The clinic serves a wide geographic area with 1,200 current patients. According to staff, the increased services available to veterans will save them a drive to the V-A hospital in Omaha.
Once opened, the new CBOC will replace the existing facility located in the Orchard Corners Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 59. The current 3,600 square foot clinic has been serving veterans since its opening in February, 2009.