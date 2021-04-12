(Shenandoah) -- After years of planning and construction, a new era is underway for veterans health care services in KMAland.
Local veterans raised the American flag over Shenandoah's new Veterans Administration Community Based Outpatient Clinic, or CBOC Monday morning, signifying the opening of the facility's operations. Measuring almost 10,000 square feet, the $3.5 million clinic is roughly three times bigger than the former clinic at the Orchard Corners Shopping Center on Highway 59. Don Berman is director of the V-A's Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System. Berman expressed excitement over the new facility's opening to KMA News.
"I couldn't be more excited for the community of veterans," said Berman. "It's a long-awaited, long-deserved new community for all of our veterans in the Shenandoah region."
Estimates indicate the new CBOC will serve approximately 1,200 area veterans in southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska. Pat Dawson is assistant director with the V-A's Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System. Dawson says up to four years of planning and 18 months of construction went into the building at 2043 A Avenue. Dawson says the new clinic offers expanded services, providing veterans a one-stop shop addressing a variety of health needs.
"We have physical therapy now," said Dawson. "We have of an orthopedics (department), more improved services there, a consolidated patient-aligned care team process in the back, where are nurses, and physicians and LPNs can talk to one another, and communicate a lot better, instead of in a closed environment. We also offer about 30 telehealth speciality type of appointments."
Dawson says an improved fiber optic footprint will allow the clinic to offer numerous telehealth services.
"If we can keep our veterans from going to Omaha, that would be great," he said. "So, the various telehealth missions, like teleretinal, teleaudiology, teleendocrinology, telecardiology. It's just a wonderful, wonderful process. And, doing it in front of COVID is just very, very challening."
Mental health, podiatry and dietician services will also be offered at the new CBOC. Monday's opening took place after intensive moving operations over the weekend.
"It took our staff a long time to pack all those boxes," said Joyce Portz, the clinic's nurse manager. "So, the moves came on Friday. We were ready for them. It took them two hours to unload that place, and bring everything up here, and probably an hour to unload it while we were here. So, we worked the weekend to make everything as good as we could for our first day today (Monday)."
With the expanded clinic comes additional staff. Approximately 12.5 staff numbers make up the CBOC's workforce--almost triple the size of the former facility's staffing. Formal ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held at a later date.