(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's newest city council member says he's looking forward to serving the community.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council appointed Richard Jones to fill the at-large council position vacated by Cindy Arman's resignation last month. A St. Louis native, Jones retired in 2015 after 36 years in the auto manufacturing industry. Jones and wife Jennifer--a Shenandoah native--moved to town more than two years ago. He tells KMA News he and his felt Shenandoah would be a good place to live.
"We were looking for a place to move," said Jones, "in a nice, small town community to kind of relax and enjoy. So, we moved here, kind of renovated a house, and now we're, hopefully, good residents of Shenandoah."
Jones says he applied for the council opening because he wants to be involved in the community.
"When this opportunity came up," he said, "I thought, well, you know, you can either be involved and try and help, or sit in the back or not. So, I went ahead and sent in a letter of interest, because I believe in Shenandoah."
As a council member, Jones says he hopes he's a good steward of the community.
"I've lived in a lot of different cities," said Jones. "Like I said, I've lived in Denver, I've lived in small towns. I grew up in Dodge City, Kansas. I've seen a lot of different cities. They all have unique issues and unique opportunities. . I'm just looking for the opportunities. I'm more proactive than I am reactive. I'm always looking forward, and trying to do my best for the city. That's kind of what I'm all about."
Jones will serve the remainder of Arman's term, which expires in December, 2023. Council members selected Jones over four other applicants--Jim Davey, Diane Gibson, Jeff Hiser and Kathy Silvestre. Residents may petition for a special election to fill the council seat within 14 days of the appointment. Two-hundred signatures are needed on the petition in order to force the election.
In other business Tuesday night, the council....
---approved a request from David Gutierrez for a 180-day extension on a property rehabilitation contract for 208 East Sheridan.
---set a public hearing for May 24th at 6 p.m. for an amendment to the city's golf cart ordinance to include language for UTVs.
---set a public hearing for that same date on an amendment to the city's tapping fee ordinance covering connection charges.
---approved an application for a fiscal year 2023 Iowa Department of Transportation Airport Funding Grant for an aviation fuel system.
---approved the deed to the property at 1106 West Thomas to Community Loan Servicing LLC.
---approved the pay application totaling more than $265,000 to Western Engineering Company for the 2022 street improvement projects.
---approved rates and salaries for part-time seasonal employees at the Wilson Aquatic Center, Rose Hill Cemetery and the city's parks.