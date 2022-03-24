(Shenandoah) -- Construction of a new financial institution in Shenandoah is expected to begin in the next few weeks.
Final preparations continue for the demolition of the former Skateland facility--the future home of Community 1st Credit Union's Shenandoah branch. Plans to locate the business at 603 South Fremont Street were announced earlier this month. Greg Hanshaw is Community 1st Credit Union's president and CEO. Hanshaw tells KMA News the Ottumwa-based credit union selected Shenandoah as the perfect fit for the company's southwest Iowa expansion.
"Quite literally, we are a small rural Iowa credit union," said Hanshaw. "Small town Iowa, rural Iowa is our M-O. It's what we do best. And Shenandoah, which is at about 5,000 in population, is very, very similar to many of the communities we have branch locations in. A big part of our strategy in the past few years is creating more of a credit union presence in Iowa--especially southwestern Iowa."
Hanshaw says the Highway 59 location met the credit union's criteria for its branch location.
"When we're looking at any community in talking about possibly opening up for business," he said, "we look for locations that have a lot of traffic, and we look for locations that will be very visible to the community. Very clearly, that location right there on Highway 59 met the requirements in a big, big way. I mean, holy mackerel, there's a tremendous amount of traffic that goes by right there, and it's a very busy part of the community."
Hanshaw says the first 4,000 square-foot facility will offer the amenities of modern-day credit union or banking facilities.
"So, we'll have multiple drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM on one side of the building," said Hanshaw, "a number of offices in the interior providing space for multiple lenders--those things like mortgage lending, commercial lending, ag lending, a teller line--a pretty conventional branch facility."
Once groundbreaking takes place, Hanshaw expects the project to be completed, and a grand opening held by the end of this year. Community 1st Credit Union is currently based out of the former HomeTown Credit Union location at 301 Maple Street. HomeTown merged with C1st earlier this month.