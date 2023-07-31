(Shenandoah) -- New instructors in the Shenandoah School District are getting a warm welcome and primer to the community--all in one bag.
With the 2023-24 school year fast approaching, a Shenandoah Education Association committee is once again stuffing welcome bags for incoming teachers. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show," Committee Co-Chair Amy Toye says the bags are filled with donations from local businesses.
"We figure out how many teachers we have each year," said Toye, "then we get that information out to businesses, and offer them the opportunity to introduce their business, to promote their business, to welcome those teachers into the community. We do have a few this year that are totally new to the community, so it's really a great opportunity for businesses to get the word out about who they are, and what they do, and just, like, be welcoming."
Committee Co-Chair Angie Trowbridge says the bags help the new teachers feel support from the community.
"This will be my 20th year teaching," said Trowbridge, "and, I remember getting one that was, like, a coffee cup. There was some popcorn in there, and there was a gift certificate from the Santuary. There was something from Design Originals in there, too. That was that many years ago. And, I know a few years before that, people were getting them, too. So, it's just really fun to see how they've evolved over the years."
Trowbridge says the bag program is a good partnership between the school district and local businesses.
"Yes, we're asking the community to contribute to these in show of support for the teachers," she said. "But also, it's our way of helping support the community, as well, to show the teachers what's out there. We enjoy promoting local, because there's wonderful things in this community. It's a great place to be."
At least 13 new instructors are joining the Shenandoah district--with a few positions yet to be filled. Businesses wishing to participate in the welcome bag program this year and in future years should contact the Shenandoah School District offices at 712-246-1581, or either Amy Toye or Angie Trowbridge at Shenandoah High School. The full Interview is available here: