(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents, have no fear--Remmi is here!
Remmi is a 16-month old female Dutch Shepherd that's serving as Shenandoah Police's new K-9 Officer. Remmi succeeds Shenandoah's previous K-9 officer, Argo, who retired at the end of December. Police Sergeant Grant Booker is the department's dog handler. Booker tells KMA News public donations allowed the department to purchase the dog earlier this month.
"We purchased her from Code 2 Canine out of Omaha, Nebraska," said Booker. "She is certified in narcotics tracking, and article location. We're currently on the streets. Right now, we're just finishing up on tracking an article, and the weather's kind of put a damper on that for us."
Booker says plans call for resuming Remmi's training--and introducing the dog to the public--as soon as the weather improves.
"She's 16 months old, so she's very hyper," he said. "She's got a lot of puppy left in her. So, we're working on that right now. But, yes, as soon as the weather is nice enough, we would absolutely like to get out and meet the public, and have the public meet her."
Donations paid for not only the dog's purchase and training, but will also cover supplies, future recertification and vet bills, among other things. Booker says the public support was overwhelming.
"Everything that came in was awesome," said Booker. "I would just like to say thank you to everyone that donated to keep this program going for Shenandoah. It's a great program, and I think the residents of Shenandoah, Essex and possibly surrounding communities that could use the dog, it was great to see the outpouring of donations."
Argo, meanwhile, will remain with the Booker family as a house pet.