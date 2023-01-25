(Shenandoah) -- Owners of a new business are hoping to clean up in downtown Shenandoah--in more ways than one.
Almost a year after a major land sale decision, and after months of construction work, the doors to the Lemon Fresh Laundry at 601 West Sheridan Avenue swung open for the first time earlier this week. By a 3-to-2 vote last February, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the former Radio Shack property to Sorensen Auto for construction of a new laundromat. Manager Kathy Silvestre tells KMA News the new laundromat has been busy since its soft opening on Monday.
"My mind was blown, to be honest," said Silvestre. "Everybody who has reached out, they love it. They are so glad that it's here. It's definitely something that was long overdue."
Silvestre says the new laundromat features modern washing and drying equipment. She says customers can even use their cell phone to pay for drying their clothes.
"You can pay from your phone," said Silvestre. "So, if you don't have quarters, and you just have dollars, you can put in your dollars--we have a change machine--or, you can download the Dexter pay app. What you'll do is you'll download the app, you'll pick whatever machine it is. You select whatever time you want, and you can start it from your phone."
Opponents of last year's land sale questioned whether a laundromat fit in with the downtown business district's esthetics. Silvestre, however, believes her business will spur more activity for other merchants.
"Most people aren't just going to sit here and watch their clothes spin around in a machine," said Silvestre. "They will find something to do, whether it's to go eat. go shop or look at people's windows. The goal is to bring business to downtown, and not just to us."
Silvestre says the laundromat features tight security measures.
"Our doors automatically open," she said, "and they automatically lock. So, if you come at 10 o'clock at night, if you go out, you're not getting back in until 6 a.m. So, that's the good thing. We have cameras. We're right on Main Street, so it's lit up 24-7. So, with the help of the P-D and citizens, if you see something, let us know. But, it will be monitored heavily."
The Lemon Fresh Laundry is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association plans a formal grand opening in March.