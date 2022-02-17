(Shenandoah) -- Location and career advancement are two of the factors that lured a new principal to Shenandoah High School.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board approved the contract of Andrew Christensen for the 2022-23 school year. A Neola native, Christensen graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2002. He then attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching from Dana College in 2007. Christensen then spent two years as a special education instructor at Omaha Benson High School, then three years as a teacher and coach at Elkhorn South High School before moving to Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School. Christensen spent seven years there as a head football coach, strength conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen tells KMA News he sought the SHS principal's position because it met all his criteria for relocation.
"You know, I'm from southwest Iowa, so I know this area pretty well," said Christensen. "I have a few contacts--mentors of mine--that are in the area that have said some great things about Shenandoah, which encouraged me to apply for the position. It's been my aspiration to be a high school principal. So, when I started to look at that, Shenandoah just really stuck out to me. I'm very pick, I'm very happy with where I'm at in terms of what I would apply for. Shenandoah fit the bill, and checked all the boxes."
Christensen says he also enjoyed the interview process.
"When I got there for the interview, I felt right at home," he said. "Dr. (Kerri) Nelson was fantastic to work with, a great communicator. I've love her vision moving forward, and the progressive vision of Shenandoah's school district, as a whole. The administrative team was great, I enjoyed the student panel I got to meet, the staff, and overall, the community panel was fantastic."
When taking the high school's helm July 1st, Christensen says his first objective is to build relationships.
"When I go in, I want to make sure that we build great relationships with the staff and the students," said Christensen. "Everything starts with relationships, and that connectivity between myself and most people that I'm around, setting high expectations, modeling the behavior that I expect from my staff and students, and just building those relationships."
Christensen also wants to talk to staff members before putting other goals on paper. Christensen and wife Julie have three children. He succeeds Gayle Allensworth, who is stepping down at the end of the current school year.