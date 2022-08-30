(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's new principal is on the job--and making his presence felt in the school and community.
Back in February, the Shenandoah School Board selected Andrew Christensen to succeed Gayle Allensworth at the school's helm. A Neola native, Christensen graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2002. He then attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching from Dana College in 2007. Christensen comes to Shenandoah from Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School, where he spent seven years as a head football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen and wife Julie have three children.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Christensen credited the district's administrators and staff with a smooth transition thus far.
"You know, the best part about moving into Shenandoah is that this is a rural Iowa community with old school values," said Christensen. "At the same time, we want to be progressive, and we want to be at that next level. So, I really connected well with that. Dr. (Kerri) Nelson's been amazing with the transition, along with the other administrative staff that have really jumped on board."
Christensen says he and his family received a warm welcome from the community. He adds he inherited a staff that's already set standards for the school's students. In a recent student assembly, Christensen says he stressed three keys to success to students.
"It's show up--show up on time," he said, "come to school with a learning attitude, and be kind. That goes back to old school values about manners--yes, please, no thank you, smile, and treat people with respect. Those are some big expectations right out of the gate, along with aligning our discipline, so it's straight-lined and streamlined for all students and staff to make it one simple process."
While saying the high school has strong extracurricular programs, Christensen adds he wants to see participation numbers in activities improve.
"We have a lot of students walking into our building that aren't part of clubs, they aren't part of activities, they're not part of athletics," said Christensen. "We made a big push during our first assembly, and we'll continue to talk about being a part of something that's bigger than themselves, being a part of something that can help them grow, learning from other people, and the uniqueness that they bring to the table, and how powerful that can be to the students."
Christensen hopes for strong participation from the district and community during the high school's Homecoming week, including the parade on September 23. You can hear the full interview with Andrew Christensen here: