(Des Moines) -- Progress is reported by state officials on vaccinating vulnerable populations against COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced this week that 82% of people 65 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Governor Kim Reynolds had announced last week that the number was 95%, but state officials say a calculation error meant some recipients were counted twice. Iowa currently ranks 10th in the country according to the CDC when it comes to vaccinating older adults. State Public Health Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says getting vaccine into arms has been the state's top priority to help protect vulnerable individuals.
"The more we're all protected, the less likely it is that this virus can move between us, so it can't affect the people among us who are more vulnerable: our older adults, people with underlying conditions, people who might be getting things like chemotherapy or whose immune systems aren't as good at fighting things off," said Pedati. "The goal here is that as soon as we can, we can help everybody's immune system know how to fight this, so that we can protect not just ourselves, but our loved ones and our communities and really get increasingly back to our normal routines."
Ken Sharp is division director for acute disease prevention, emergency response and environmental health at the Iowa Department of Public Health and is in charge of the state's vaccine allocation. He says the biggest hurdle to vaccinating Iowans remains supply at the federal level. He says the process to get vaccines to administration sites has been streamlined and does not require statewide distribution systems.
"There's not a centralized stockpile in this state," said Sharp. "We don't have one at the Department of Public Health. We don't touch the vaccine supply ourselves. It comes directly from the manufacturer and is shipped directly to those local locations where the vaccine is being administered."
Aside from local public health offices, Sharp says pharmacies, fedearlly qualified health centers and other health care providers are stepping up to receive and administer shots.
"There's a lot of sources of vaccine coming into the state, albeit, still in small numbers compared to our demand," said Sharp. "As these increases in manufacturing occur in the next six weeks or so, we're going to see more doses coming in through about four different routes into the state of Iowa."
Data from the State of Iowa shows just under 1.3 million total doses being administered in the state. Just over 540,000 individuals have completed a two-dose vaccine series or have received a one-dose vaccine.