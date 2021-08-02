(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College is gearing up for the fall semester with a new president at the helm.
New SWCC president Dr. Marjorie McGuire-Welch says the first month of her presidency has been a welcome one after stepping into the shoes of longtime president Dr. Barb Crittenden, who had been associated with the college for nearly 40 years.
"It's been going well, it's been fun to be back with old friends and a great team here that Dr. Crittenden assembled," McGuire-Welch said. "So far it's been a great experience."
McGuire-Welch had previously worked with the school in the early 2000s. She says enrollment numbers for the coming semester are back to where they should be and looking stronger than even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now our enrollment numbers are looking very strong, so we're very excited and very pleased to see the numbers back to where we know they should be and coming back even stronger than they were a couple of years ago, " McGuire-Welch said. "Things can change in the last few weeks, but right now we're very pleased with what the numbers are looking like."
McGuire-Welch says she hopes to focus a heavy amount on the partnerships with area high schools for dual enrollment. She says this serves multiple purposes both for students and the college including enrollment numbers.
"Dual enrollment partnering with the merged-area high schools is incredibly important and continues to be one of most important aspects of enrollment for the college," McGuire-Welch said. "As well as important for helping those high school students get prepared, or credentialed to go out and either pursuing employment right out of high school, or even one year of college with us, or just preparing them for their next step in their college career."
The school also works closely with local area businesses including a recent partnership with Osceola Food, bringing in five employees to SWCC's industrial technology program and one to SWCC's electrical technology program.
In terms of COVID-19 considerations, the college did offer face-to-face classes in the Spring 2021 semester, and McGuire-Welch says the hope is to do so again this fall. She says the college is likely going to be providing vaccination clinics for students and faculty who want it on move-in weekend Aug. 21st and 22nd, as well as on the first day of class, Aug. 25th.
McGuire-Welch says she and her administration are already looking down the road to see what programs could be added to the school to help best serve the ever-changing landscape of the labor market.
"We're already talking about some new things we're going to potentially look at for down the road," McGuire-Welch said. "We're always looking at the landscape and what is maybe some programs that are needed in the area that we can look at the labor market needs and see what is feasible for us to place on our campus or at one of our centers."
Enrollment is still open for the fall semester and McGuire-Welch says anyone interested in attending the college can either contact the admissions staff or go to the schools website.