(Des Moines) -- Starting this weekend, Iowans and residents all across the county experiencing a mental health crisis will have a new way to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
On July 16, Iowa joins states all across the country in rolling out a new 988 hotline that individuals can call or text to reach a trained counselor to assist them through suicidal thoughts and any mental health crisis. The new number comes after the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 received approval from Congress to transfer the number over by the July date. One advocacy group pushing for the shorter hotline is the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Iowa. Anna Killpack is the executive director for NAMI Southwest Iowa. Killpack says the new number presents an excellent opportunity to improve access to mental health care primarily due to an expansion of funding.
"The funding is being expanded exponentially, so it'll be funded similar to the 911 system," said Killpack. "Although out of separate dollars because it's not taking anything away from the 911 system, but it'll be funded on a local, state, and federal level. Which will hopefully expand the resources available."
Additionally, Killpack says 988 is a quick and easy number to remember. The program will work similarly to the current setup of patching people into a local counselor in their state with national resources handling any overflow. However, Killpack says it is important to attempt to take most calls at the local or state level.
"Whether that's talking to a crisis counselor immediately, setting you up with local therapy services, or connecting you with 911 services if there's a danger of immediate threat," said Killpack.
However, she adds that most calls do not require sending personnel to people's homes. Killpack says the 988 number will route callers to the counselor and crisis management services already in place through a statewide crisis line. Those contractors for the national hotline include Foundation 2 Crisis Services of Cedar Rapids and CommUnity Crisis Services of Iowa City.
While discussions to shorten the number have been ongoing, Killpack says the COVID-19 pandemic certainly created a need for better access to services and funding.
"We as a nation and as a world had a huge crisis on our hands and many people were affected financially, emotionally, and were isolated," said Killpack. "So, a lot more people were experiencing mental health struggles that maybe hadn't experienced that before."
According to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Kaiser Family Foundation, four in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, up from one in 10 adults who reported the same symptoms from January to June 2019.
Additionally, Killpack says the hope is individuals may feel more comfortable calling the 988 hotline. If you or someone you know needs mental health crisis support now, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Your Life Iowa statewide crisis line at 855-581-8111.