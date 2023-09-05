(Shenandoah) -- Cosmetic changes awaited students and instructors at Shenandoah's JK-8 Building with the new school year.
Over the summer, crews installed new windows in the 21-year-old facility as part of a project approved last November by the Shenandoah School Board. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah Elementary and Middle School Principal Aaron Burdorf says the new windows have given the building a new look inside and out.
"Just the update of the windows," said Burdorf, "it updates the look of the building, from the old wooden windows that were on the building to a more sleek, metal look. Going into classrooms, it seems to me they let in more light. They come with the built-in blinds, so teachers can change the lighting of their rooms pretty easily."
Board members approved the bid of Wilson Group Incorporated of more than a million dollars for the window replacement. Another component involved upgrades to the building's entrances. Burdorf says the door project is still a work in progress.
"The doors, I think overall, have been a good addition," said Burdorf. "I think they'll be even better once they start working properly. But, it does give us more card access into the building, so teachers, when they out to recess, can get back into the building with their card readers, and things like that. So it just helps with the floor of the building overall."
Proceeds from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER dollars will cover roughly half of the project's cost. Another improvement is the installation of new security and surveillance equipment at each of the district's facilities. Among other things, Burdorf says the surveillance upgrades includes additional cameras around the district.
"One of the biggest thing is the amount of cameras that have been installed now," said Burdorf. "So, we have access to pretty much seeing the whole district on a camera from a computer on our desk. You can even do it from your phone. I think that helps being able to see things, and understand what's going on around the district."
The new surveillance equipment is the result of a two-day review of security measures conducted late last year at each of the district's buildings. Shenandoah's district was among those receiving $50,000 per building from the Iowa Department of Education for the review as part of Governor Kim Reynolds' School Safety Initiative. You can hear the full interview with Aaron Burdorf here: