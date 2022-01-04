(Nebraska City) -- As the year 2022 is underway, Nebraska City officials are still dealing with some carryover issues from the previous year.
Specifically, the city still seeks a new public works commissioner to succeed Paul Davis, who resigned back in October in order to accept a new job outside city limits. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says finding adequate candidates has been difficult.
"In November and December, there were a couple of candidates we talked to and discussed," said Bequette, "but they decided not to seek the appointment. So, then we asked for those who are interested to please contact City Hall. We've got a little questionnaire on our Facebook page, or you can get it at City Hall to let us know you would be interested in serving out the rest of that term as public works commissioner that would go into December, 2024."
Bequette says the vacant commissioner's post puts the council in a bind when it comes to meeting quorums.
"With the council at only five," he said, "now you're down to four, and needing a quorum of three. It's pretty close. The other four have got to make sure they can make it. You get in a bind when someone is out of town, then someone gets sick--which happened before. Then, we didn't have enough commissioners to actually convene the meeting, so we had to go the next night."
In addition, the city is still looking for someone to fill the vacant city attorney's post. Bequette says Drew Graham, who resigned late last year to take a job in Aurora, Nebraska, continues to serve the city on an interim basis. He says the search continued after a prospective candidate interviewed in December declined the position. Plans call for interviewing another candidate next week. But, the mayor says the position will remain open until a suitable candidate is selected.
"We're not in a dire situation again," said Bequette, "because we are supported by our previous city attorney. So, we'll probably run at least another round, I imagine. Again, we're not in a dire situation, because Drew is very familiar with Nebraska City and the town, and he's been supporting us through an interim contract."
Another lingering issue involves the sale of the city's former EMS facility at 1402 1st Corso. The house has remained vacant since the city's emergency personnel were moved to a renovated space at the Nebraska City Fire Station. Bequette says the structure's sale price remains at $125,000.
You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: