(Council Bluffs) -- Two juveniles wanted in another state were pulled over in Council Bluffs over the weekend.
Council Bluffs Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray Toyota van with New York license plates at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the vehicle was traveling 94 mph in an 65 mph zone on westbound Interstate 80. Upon making contact, officers discovered the driver was a missing 14-year-old male out of New York. His passenger, an 11-year-old female, was also reported missing out of New York.
The juveniles were placed into protective custody. Officials in New York were contacted, and were in the process of bringing the juveniles home.