(Red Oak) -- After opening it's newly renovated doors this summer, the Red Oak city pool wrapped up its inaugural season late last week.
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News that he feels the first summer went well for the nearly $2.5 million renovation project.
"It was a great first season with the pool, I think we had a lot of compliments, people I think really enjoyed it, it's a beautiful facility," Wright said. "I think we did a good job of trying to design it in a fashion that had amenities for all ages, from the shade structures that the older people enjoyed, to the family slide for the little ones and the water features that they could play under. The climbing wall for the teens and the big slide, again I think the people really appreciated it."
Wright says the pool, which opened on June 4th, has seen plenty of community members and swimmers flock to the facility throughout the summer. However, as most new projects go, he added there were a few challenges the city faced including finding enough workers to staff the pool.
"The challenge was staffing, for the most part we did well, but there were some days we were not able to be open because we didn't have enough staff," Wright said. "As much as that is frustrating, obviously what you can't do is open the door if you can't run it safe and make sure the kids are guarded and protected in there. We closed the 12th, that was the last day, again the guards we had were going back to college and back to school, getting involved in their athletics and things that they're involved with, so when you lose staff you have to close the door."
Wright says the date was sooner than they had hoped but hopes the community can understand due to the lack of staffing as the school year rolls around.
While there are no major improvement projects in line for the outdoor facilities this fall, Wright did say there are few maintenance projects and loose ends to tie up.
"We got some maintenance work and some warranty work to do yet this fall, so we'll be getting to work on that soon, but it was good, I hope and believe the community enjoyed it," Wright said.
Maintenance and warranty projects for the fall include working on the filter and liner issues with the pool.