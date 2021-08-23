(Clarinda) – Page County continues to see a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.
Nine new cases were reported by Page County Public Health Monday. The latest cases include three each in children age zero to 17, and in the older adult category age 61-to-80. Two new cases are reported in adults 18-to-40 years old, and one in the elderly category age 80 or over.
Page County’s 14-day positivity rate is also up to 14.7%. The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 47.5%, but still trails the statewide average of 48.2%.