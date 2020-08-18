(Glenwood) -- The number of coronavirus cases in Mills County comes closer to the 100 mark.
In its weekly report Tuesday, Mills County Public Health reported nine new confirmed cases. Three of the cases are in the 19-to-40 year-old range, while three others are age 41-to-60. Another three cases are 61-to-80 years old. The latest cases brings the county's grand total to 97--58 of which have recovered.
Mills County officials say 2,862 have been tested for COVID-19. The county's 14-day positivity rate totals 6.1%.