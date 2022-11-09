(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are coming to the aid of Nishna Production's future housing needs.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for November 22 at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property located at 300 Pine Street to Nishna Productions, Incorporated for $1,000. The sale is contingent upon the completion of an environmental review. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the agency hopes to construct a four-bedroom slab house at that location for clients.
"I was approached, or at least the city was quite a few weeks ago, about what properties we had available," said McQueen. "We made them a list. They pretty much looked through it, and looked at what they wanted. They found that 300 Pine."
McQueen says the lot is a good location for housing.
"There is a sewer line issue right there that we found when we demoed that house that used to sit there," he said. "But, Nishna Productions is fully aware of that, whatever they have to do to get that line corrected. Other than that, I believe everything was buried. The thing about the slab house is that you're not digging a foundation, so everything is pretty much down there. I'm sure once their contractor gets there--which I believe will be shortly--they're going to start looking at that, and decide what to do on it."
The Nishna Productions property sale is just of several public hearings set for the council's next meeting later this month. Council members also set a public hearing for that meeting on the city's urban renewal report, as well as for development agreements with Shenandoah Senior Villas, LP, Community 1st Credit Union, Green Plains Shenandoah and MALOJA, LLC. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: