(Shenandoah) -- Nishna Productions will hold a pair of fundraisers in the upcoming weeks.
Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's AM in the AM, Nishna Productions Development Specialist Emily Martin previewed the events, such as a movie trivia night and an annual golf tournament.
"Our Movie Trivia Night will be hosted at the Elm Street grill on May 27th at 6 p.m.," Martin said. "This is one of our first fundraisers after COVID. We are excited to open it up to the public. Come out, have a great time and trust your movie trivia knowledge."
The cost for the event is $10 per person, and teams are limited to four people. Participants can register at nishna.org/events. Walk-ins are accepted.
Additionally, Nishna Productions will host its 26th golf tournament on June 17th at the Shenandoah Golf Course. COVID-19 canceled last year's event.
"We were bummed that we weren't able to host our golf tournament last year," Martin said. "But we are back. We are taking a few extra precautions. So it will look a little different. The check-in will start at 11 a.m., and we will provide a boxed lunch. In the past, we did a lunch line, but we are trying to limit the number of people in one place, so we are doing a box lunch sponsored by Hy-Vee, so we are excited."
The cost is $60 per person, and action begins with a shotgun start at 12:30. A silent auction will be held during the day, and a contest at each hole will take place during the tournament.
Proceeds for the events go towards Nishna Productions' "Builders of Lives" fund.
Registration is available online and carts are available for an additional fee on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone wishing to reserve a cart can call 712-581-9057.
The full interview can be found below.