(Shenandoah) -- Nishna Productions, Incorporated is taking action to meet a future demand for affordable housing for additional clients.
Recently, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned property at 300 Pine Street to NPI for $1,000, contingent upon the completion of an environmental review. Plans call for constructing a four-bedroom slab house at that location for clients. Similar projects are planned in Red Oak and Malvern. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark tells KMA News additional housing is necessary in order to house referrals from the Glenwood Resource Center, which is expected to close in 2024. Though NPI has received up to 30 referrals, Clark says it's difficult to determine how many GRC clients the agency will actually receive.
"The situation is that if we received those referrals, and gone through the referral packets, and decided we can safely support people, we said yes," said Clark. "Sometimes in the process, though, they're referred to several different Iowa providers like Nishna Productions, and they may end up going somewhere else before we can provide them a place to live."
Clark says NPI expects full capacity in its current housing units.
"We have 24 homes spread throughout southwest Iowa," said Clark. "Anywhere between one person living in the home up to four people living in the home. Those homes will be fully occupied. So, we have been working with the Glenwood Resource Center on the possibility of constructing three new homes to provide living for more individuals--up to 12 individuals."
Clark says most of the company's clients receive only the maximum monthly Supplemental Security Income payment of $841 a month--which doesn't go very far. Thus, affordable, accessible housing is hard to find.
"When the idea of Glenwood closing first came about," she said, "we went on a search for existing homes that maybe these individuals could rent. But, we could not find anything that was affordable, and we couldn't find anything that was affordable and totally accessible. And, when I talk about people in wheelchairs, we have to have totally accessible houses."
Clark says locating a housing unit in Shenandoah provides many advantages--such as the opportunity for clients to live within the community.
"We're accepted very well in the community," she said. "Our folks with disabilities are accepted. The lot that we looked at was within the community, and we really want to be within the community. We want our houses to be located with neighbors around us, so, again, we can participate in community life."
Additionally, Clark says the Shenandoah project allows for easier hiring of direct care staff--something that's crucial given the current workforce shortage.