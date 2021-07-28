(Shenandoah) -- Nishna Productions is fresh off hosting their 26th annual golf tournament to raise money for the Builders of Lives funds.
Development specialist Emily Martin spoke on the event and the goal behind the Builders of Lives fund. While donations can be made to the fund at anytime, Martin says the majority of fundraising comes from events like the golf tournament.
"That's an ongoing, designated fund that donations can be made to anytime," Martin said. "But projects and activities are selected for funding out of that as our need arises."
Martin says the fund was started years ago and the meaning behind it has changed over time.
"Years ago it was started when we were building the new redemption center in Red Oak, that was when this fund arose," Martin said. "Since then, of course we don't need funding for that building anymore, but we switched the meaning in it, and we focus on the lives we're serving."
Money can be pulled from the fund at anytime as Nishna Productions sees fit to make sure they are providing the quality services needed. Martin says the fund ties in well with the main mission of the non-profit agency in their efforts to serve adults with disabilities.
"We strive to be advocates for them in the community and we provide supports for them to meet their goals," Martin said. "These goals range from daily living skills, socialization, community involvement, and we provide services like community employment help, we do job coaching, and then we also provide day habilitation programs where adults can come during the day for various activities and outings."
Martin added the efforts of Nishna Productions to host events like the golf tournament, would not be possible if it weren't for people in the community who are always more than willing to help out.
"We are so grateful for everyone in the community who has registered to golf, who has made donations, or has provided items or prizes for the silent auction," Martin said. "Without the support of the community this tournament would not happen, so we're very excited to see that this year, especially after the pandemic year that we had."
More information on how you can donate to Nishna Productions and the Builders of Lives fund can be found on Nishna Productions' website.