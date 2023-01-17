(Red Oak) -- Those wishing to dance their way through the early days of 2023 have a chance to do so in Red Oak this Saturday.
That's because Nishna Productions, in partnership with various organizations and groups in the community, is putting on the Magical Memories Formal from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at Stadium 34. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Event Organizer Tiffanie Wilson says part of the inspiration for the event was to provide an opportunity for individuals who might not have gotten to experience a high school formal.
"We have a lot of people that we serve that never got to have a prom or never got to be included in a prom," said Wilson. "So, you know who doesn't want to feel like Cinderella and a prince for one night."
The formal -- put on with assistance from the Wilson Performing Arts Center, The Rotary Club, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, and Davis Taylor Insurance -- will also feature a photo booth and plenty of snacks.
However, Emily Martin, a development specialist with Nisha Productions, says the event, which is open to the public, is also an opportunity to build community engagement.
"It's very easy for us at Nisha Productions to put on events that are for the people that we serve," said Martin. "But, what we really are trying to do is create events that are inclusive of the community and get the people that we serve involved with people in the community so they can start building those relationships and those friendships on their own."
Martin adds they have also received a plethora of donations in formal dresses and men's formal wear for their clients to wear to the event. In general, Wilson says the community support for the event has been strong.
"It takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of people on deck, and it takes a lot of volunteers and we've had a lot of volunteers coming out through Facebook," said Wilson. "It is just a way to get the community involved with the people we serve and vice versa to come together as one -- no stigmas or anything, just 'let's have a good time.'"
Admission is $5 per person, and Wilson says formal attire is suggested but certainly not required. To learn more about Nishna Productions, call 712-246-1242 or visit the group's Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Martin and Wilson below: