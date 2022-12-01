(Red Oak) -- One of the perennial challenges Nishna Productions, Incorporated faces is providing adequate transportation for its clients.
Assisting clients in Red Oak just got easier, as the agency recently received a Community Investment Fund grant for more than $90,000 from Americagroup for the purchase of a regular-sized van with four wheelchair tiedowns. Complete with a wheelchair lift and other amenities, the van allows NPI clients and personnel to ride in comfort. Based at Red Oak's Summit Apartments, the vehicle will transport clients to work, doctor's appointments, grocery stores or other destinations meeting their needs. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark tells KMA News securing the Americagroup grant was a big lift to the agency's transportation arrangements.
"Our needs is to have access to transportation that will help them be as involved in the community, and the activities in the community, as much as possible," said Clark. "Of course, in the services that we deliver to people with disabilities, one of our goals is to include and integrate our folks with disabilities into the community, just like you and I live our lives."
Clark says an upgraded transportation fleet is extra important, with the expected arrival of referrals from the Glenwood Resource Center, which is expected to close in 2024. NPI officials anticipate up to 30 referrals of GRC clients in the future.
"Nishna typically has not had minivans or regular-sized vans with the capability of transporting people anywhere," she said. "We had minivans and vans, but we didn't have those with the wheelchair tiedowns. So, this will make it much easier for us to just go about our daily business, and get people where they want to go, and where they need to go."
Clark says mobility is the key for the agency's clients.
"Many of the people that have come to us are in wheelchairs," said Clark. "They need our assistance--sometimes 100% of our assistance--to get somewhere. They don't maneuver the wheelchairs themselves, necessarily, themselves. In some cases they do, but they need us to do a lot of that assistance with the mobility for them to get around."
While the van was delivered last month, officials say the vehicle won't be used until its licensed. In addition to securing grant money for vehicles, Nishna Productions plans new housing developments for its clients--including one project in Shenandoah.